SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Blood centers in the Upstate are always in need of donations, but donations become critical during the summer months.

The issue comes from the lack of blood drives, said Katie Smithson with The Blood Connection.

Smithson said it’s largely due to schools being on break.

Summer is also referred to as “trauma season” because people are doing more outdoor activity which increases the risk of injury.

Smithson said The Blood Connection is trying to battle that on top of the current blood crisis, meaning hospitals are in a bigger need of blood.

When there is a blood shortage, patients are the ones who suffer, said Smithson but not only that, blood also has a short shelf-life meaning hospitals aren’t able to stock up on blood.

“It also can’t be made in a lab”, said Smithson.”It has to be donated from the good of somebody’s heart.”

The Blood Connection is in need of B-Positive, B-Negative and O-Negative blood. If you are interested in donating blood, click here.