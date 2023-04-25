ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Blue Ridge Honor Flight will be making an appearance in Asheville on Saturday.

Veterans will be greeted upon arrival in the signature air hanger, directly beside Asheville Airport.

The event is open to all who would like to welcome home the veterans.

Parking will not be available at the hanger, but free shuttles will run from Gate 7 at the WNC Agriculture Center starting at 7:30 p.m.

The anticipated arrival for the Blue Ridge Honor Flight is around 8:45 p.m.

To help welcome our veterans, visitors are asked to wear patriotic colors and make signs.