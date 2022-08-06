LAKE KEOWEE, S.C. (WSPA) – Blue signs have been posted along Lake Keowee docks as reference points, according to the Friends of Lake Keowee Society (FOLKS).

FOLKS said they are reference points if anyone should need emergency services on the lake. The signs were posted in Pickens Count and Oconee County.

The president of FOLKS said he worked with a group of residents who wanted the signs.

Blue Sign at Lake Keowee (Credit: Dale Wilde)

The following is a key, posted by FOLKS, for the signs:

P – Pickens County

O – Oconee County

K – Lake Keowee

# – a reference to a location for EMS responses

Lesia Monfre, a local resident, has helped FOLKS for two years with this project, officials said.

According to FOLKS, the islands have had blue signs for years.