PICKENS, S.C. (WSPA) – The Pickens Police Department is hosting a bluegrass concert to help an injured deputy.

Oconee County Corporal Lucas Watts was shot during a chase after Oconee County deputies attempted to stop a vehicle along Highway 11 near Mt. Pleasant Road on Nov. 16.

After almost a month in the hospital, deputy Watts was taken to a rehabilitation facility in Georgia.

The benefit concert is scheduled from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Market at the Mill located on Pumpkintown Highway,

Two bands will perform and food trucks will be there .

Donations to help deputy Watts and his family will be taken at the door.