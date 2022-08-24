GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Australian pup, and her family, are visiting Greenville in “Bluey’s Big Play” this spring.

The official “Bluey” website has Greenville’s Peace Center tour date scheduled for May 11, 2023, with surrounding locations listed as well.

The site said it will update scheduled dates with ticket prices and is the best and most secure way to buy official tickets.

The FAQ section of their site said it will be an all-ages stage show, lasting 50 minutes with no intermission.

FAQ also said ticket prices for adults and children will be the same price, with each venue choosing the cost of admission.

Bluey’s Big Play Opening Night (Credit: Darren Thomas/Handout)

“Bluey” is an Australian Blue Heeler pup created by Joe Brumm, and can be watched on Disney+.