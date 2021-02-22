BMW breaks ground on new $20 million training center

SPARTANBURG CO., SC (WSPA) – BMW Manufacturing broke ground on a new $20 million training center on the BMW campus Monday.

The 67,000 square foot facility will replace the current BMW Training and Development Center and will be built across from the Campus Training Center.

The building will have multiple classrooms for professional development and technical training.

BMW held a groundbreaking ceremony with South Carolina Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt.

“We applaud BMW for their continued investment in our state’s biggest asset – our workforce,” said Hitt. “This new training center will ensure BMW technicians are highly trained and skilled in the latest automotive technologies and are prepared for the jobs of today and tomorrow.”

The training center is expected to open in the summer of 2022.

BMW currently employs more than 11,000 people at its Spartanburg factory.

