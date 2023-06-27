WOODRUFF, S.C. (WSPA) – BMW Group broke ground Tuesday on a new battery assembly factory in Woodruff.

Plant Woodruff will produce batteries for BMW’s fully electric vehicles produced at the company’s plant near Greer.

More than 300 people are expected to be employed at the plant when it opens.

“Today’s groundbreaking is the start of a new era at Plant Spartanburg as we prepare to produce fully electric BMW X models for the world,” said Dr. Robert Engelhorn, president and CEO of BMW Manufacturing. “The road to the future begins here in Woodruff as we build on our legacy of producing high-quality vehicles right here in the U.S. Plant Woodruff will be state-of-the-art in terms of sustainability, flexibility, and digitalization.”

Drone view of Plant Woodruff construction site, Woodruff, S.C. (From: BMW Manufacturing Co.)

The more than one million-square-foot factory will be built on 315 acres of land along Highway 101 just northwest of downtown Woodruff.

The factory includes a technology center, cafeteria, fire department, and energy center, BMW said.

In October, BMW Group announced a $1.7 billion investment in electric vehicles in the Upstate, including $700 million for the battery factory and $1 billion to prepare Plant Spartanburg to produce fully electric vehicles.

The new Plant Woodruff will assemble the electric vehicle batteries using battery cells produced at AESC’s factory in Florence, which broke ground nearly three weeks ago.

BMW said they expect to be producing at least six fully electric vehicle models at Plant Spartanburg by 2030.

BMW currently employs 11,000 at Plant Spartanburg and produced more than 415,000 vehicles in 2022.