GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – BMW Manufacturing and the City of Greenville announced a $1.25 million donation to Unity Park.

The donation, announced Wednesday afternoon by city leaders and representatives from BMW, will go toward restoring and preserving eight acres of wetlands at the park.

This donation is the largest received to date by the city for Unity Park.

The money will also be used to construct boardwalks and overlooks throughout the wetlands.

“Sustainability is an integral part of BMW’s corporate strategy, and we actively take responsibility to participate in our local community on sustainability initiatives,” said BMW Manufacturing president and CEO Dr. Robert Engelhorn. “That is why we are excited about this donation to preserve and maintain these wetlands for future generations. We want to ensure that everyone can enjoy and learn about this unique ecosystem that is in Greenville’s back yard.”

“The city is proud to partner with BMW, a worldwide leader in sustainability, on the restoration of the wetlands at Unity Park,” said Greenville Mayor Knox White.

In addition to the wetlands restoration, the city has also restored a portion of the Reedy River in the park.

The 60-acre Unity Park, which features an extension of the Swamp Rabbit Trail and three pedestrian bridges over the Reedy River, broke ground in 2019.

The park is located along South Hudson Street and Mayberry Street west of downtown Greenville.

The city of Greenville said the park includes four playgrounds, a splash pad, and a visitor center.

Unity Park is set to open May 19.