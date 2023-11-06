GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – SC Works Greater Upstate is seeking veterans who may need or looking for a new job to stop by BMW Monday and see if they are the right candidate for a variety of roles.

Interviews will be available at the BMW Zentrum located at 1400 Highway 101 South in Greer for the veterans’ job fair.

BMW said the job fair is a part of their salute to service program that leads to Veterans Day this Saturday, November 11th.

A special flag-raising ceremony by Byrnes Air Force Junior ROTC will initiate the event at 8 a.m. The job fair will be held from 9 a.m. to noon.

According to BMW, there are many opportunities available in engineering supply chain, information technology and maintenance.

The organization mentioned that there will also be a virtual veterans job fair on Tuesday for anyone unable to attend the event on Monday.

Anyone interested in attending the events can register here.