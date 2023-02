undreds of BMW Sports Activity Vehicles and Coupes are staged to be shipped at the Port of Charleston in South Carolina (Credit – Fred Rollison)

GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – For the ninth year in a row, BMW Manufacturing led the country in automotive exports by value, according to the national Department of Commerce. The Greer plant exported 227,029 vehicles in 2022, with a total value of nearly $9.6 billion.

The plant produced 416,301 SUV and coupes last year, and plug-in electric vehicles made up more than 16% of the plants production.