SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — BMW Manufacturing’s new logistics center is now open in Spartanburg County.

“The new Logistics Center for X model is nearly one million square feet and will allow our logistics process to be faster, leaner, and more efficient,” said Dr. Robert Engelhorn, the CEO and President for BMW Manufacturing.

On Thursday, company and local leaders unveiled the facility, which is a $100 million investment in the area. At the logistics center, crews move parts and pieces for X model cars. The facility puts two warehouses into one building, creating more productive processes and as a part of the project, BMW also built two new bridges.

“On the way to the plant, the trucks drive over two private newly constructed bridges, one over Freeman Farm Road, the other spans over I-85,” said Oliver Bilstein, the vice president of logistics and production control.

Bilstein said they’re also working on new and innovative processes, like using driverless trucks to carry parts from this site to the plant. Another feature of the facility is a fence, which separates the container freight station and BMW’s foreign trade zone. Duty un-paid, BMW owned parts can enter this zone, while duty-paid parts are sent to BMW’s consolidated services operations at the Inland Port.

“I firmly believe that innovation, digitalization, and sustainability are key successors for the logistics and the future,” said Bilstein.

Spartanburg County Councilman David Britt said this investment is a milestone in BMW’s partnership with the county.

“You prove to the world that Spartanburg, the Upstate, and South Carolina is the best place to build your products,” said Britt.

As Friday marks 30 years since BMW first broke ground in the county, Britt believes this new facility will continue to boost the upstate and the local economy.

“This logistics facility will enable the growth and strengthening of our area’s workforce and fueling that reach BMW has across the globe, right here from Greer and Spartanburg County,” said Britt.

Next week, BMW Manufacturing leaders said they open their new training center too. Since 1992, BMW leaders said they’ve invested nearly $12 billion in the county.