GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The president of BMW is expected to speak about a “major announcement” Wednesday afternoon at an automotive summit.

Dr. Robert Engelhorn, president and CEO of BMW Manufacturing, will speak at the Hyatt Regency.

During his speech, Dr. Engelhorn will make an economic development announcement about BMW Manufacturing and its continued commitment in South Carolina and the United States.

Governor Henry McMaster is expected to speak after Dr. Engelhorn.

7NEWS plans to stream the announcement here and on Facebook.