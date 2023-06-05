GREER, S.C. (WSPA)- Every June, celebrities and sports stars trickle into Greenville County to play in a golf tournament that, to many charities in the Upstate, is the highlight of the year.

“The main purpose is just to raise funding and awareness for Upstate charities which is fantastic because we get to give back to our community,” said Kari Snyder, director of community engagement for South Carolina Charities.

Pairing players from the Korn Ferry tour with big-name celebrities has been the reason this tournament differs from others. People from across the country view it as a tradition and continue to make the trip each year to connect with the crowd.

“They’re getting to hang out with the celebrities, hanging out with the players, and it’s kind of neat because then they get to see these Korn Ferry tour players that then eventually make it to the PGA tour which is another reason they keep coming back,” said Snyder.

Organizers said the proceeds will go to five Upstate charities this year, including the Gibbs Cancer Center and Research Institute, Roper Mountain Science Center, Mobile Meals of

Spartanburg, Meyer Center for Special Children, and the Cancer Society of Greenville County.

Celebrities playing in the tournament include NBA guard Seth Curry, baseball Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr, NFL Hall of Famer Larry Fitzgerald, and actors like Brian Baumgartner, best known for his role as Kevin in The Office.

Organizers said they hope it can be something for everyone.

“Golf hasn’t always been the most inclusive sport so we’re focusing on that and trying to get everyone out here so we like to say buy a ticket if you can and if you can’t, ask and we’ll invite you out,” said Snyder. “We want everyone to be able to come and experience it.”