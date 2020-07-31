Board cancels 2020 Shrine Bowl game

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – The Shrine Bowl Board of Governors has canceled the 2020 Shrine Bowl Game.

The 84th annual game was originally scheduled to be held on December 19 at Gibbs Stadium on the campus of Wofford College in Spartanburg, according to Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas.

“If we are not able to produce a great quality game as we have done the past 83 years and provide the best game possible for our sponsors, players, coaches and patrons, then we should not play the game this year,” said game chairman Ronnie Blount.

The Shrine Bowl coaches will still select a team of 44 players from North Carolina and South Carolina in October.

The next Shrine Bowl Game is scheduled for December 18, 2021 in Spartanburg.