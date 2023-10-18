CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA) — According to the Board of Trustees at Clemson University, a six story parking garage is set for construction in June of 2025 with the completion date of December 2026.

Joe Galbraith, Clemson University Communications, said the initial design is slated to have approximately 1200 spaces.

“Additional parking is a need on most college campuses and certainly here at Clemson. Not only will it alleviate the day-to-day parking needs for our students, faculty and staff, but we’re also looking forward to having that additional capacity for football games, special events.”

According to Galbraith, the parking garage will be located on Williamson Rd. near Perimeter Rd. on the west side of campus.

“It will be strategically located near the new alumni and visitor center which are being built. I think as we have redesigned Perimeter Road and Williamson Road, on the west side of campus it allowed for some space configuration that makes sense for this next step.”

Increasing parking capacity outside of the central campus will reduce traffic, therefore pedestrian safety is prioritized. This will essentially provide convenience for students and staff who are on campus daily.

“I’ve lived on campus for the past two years and it’s always been a huge hassle to get in my car to move it every game day and it will just be great just to have extra parking. I always have friends that come over and they never know where to park, so that would be great,” said Violette Franke, Clemson student.

According to the Board of Trustees, the university will be organizing architectural funds and setting the construction budget over the next several months.