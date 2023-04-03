GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Bob Jones University is set to host its annual Living Gallery program from Thursday through Saturday.

The event features live portrayals of classic works of art.

Ten different pieces of art will be featured in the program which also includes musical arrangements.

Living Gallery will be held at the Rodeheaver Auditorium from April 6 – 8. Performances will happen at 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m along with a 2 p.m. performance on Saturday.

“We invite the community to see these great paintings ‘come alive’ in life-size re-creations on the Rodeheaver stage as choirs, instrumentalists, and costumed actors re-create scenes from our Lord`s ministry on earth,” said Dr. Paul Radford, Living Gallery director.

For more information on the event and to purchase tickets, click here.