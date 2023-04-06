GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The chairman of the Bob Jones University Board of Trustees announced on Thursday he would be stepping down from the board.

Dr. John Lewis resigned from the board late Thursday afternoon, according to a statement from Dr. Steve Pettit, university president.

“He has served BJU for 32 years as a board member and seven years as chairman. His desire was to honor the mission and vision of BJU and he worked tirelessly to that end. During his tenure, the University secured regional accreditation through SACSCOC and regained our tax exemption,” said Pettit. “I wish Dr. Lewis God’s best.”

There was no reason given for Lewis’ resignation.

The resignation came a week after Pettit announced his resignation as school president at the end of the current academic year.

In late March, Pettit sent a letter to the Board of Trustees stating he would resign if Lewis remained chair of the board.

In the letter, Pettit accused Lewis of, among other things, attempting to delay the university from reporting a Title IX complaint after a trustee allegedly made public comments to faculty about whether female students’ clothing and female athletes’ uniforms “accentuated their boobs and butts.” The complaint also alleged the trustee may have taken photographs of female students without their consent.