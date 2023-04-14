GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Bob Jones University Board of Trustees elected Dr. Sam Dawson as its new chairman on Friday.

The election came in a special called meeting of the board. Dawson, who also acts as President and Owner of Jackson Dawson in Dearborn Michigan, was first elected to the Board of Trustees in 2001, and has served on the board’s executive committee since 2021.

He will start as chairman of the board immediately.

He will replace Dr. John Lewis, who resigned from the board earlier this month.