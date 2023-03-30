GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Bob Jones University President Dr. Steve Pettit submitted his resignation to the college’s board of trustees on Thursday.

According to a statement released by Pettit, he will remain with the college until the end of the current school year and then will leave the college.

“It has been one of the greatest privileges of my life to serve as the president of Bob Jones University. My memories of the wonderful people, the incredible student body, and the perpetual blessings of God will linger with me throughout the rest of my life,” he said.

Pettit’s resignation comes just two months after he signed a three-year contract extension, stating he would remain with the college until 2026.

Dr. Steve Pettit signs a three-year extension to remain president of Bob Jones University.

Pettit’s statement expressed his gratitude for the time he spent at the university, but did not give any specific reasons why he chose to resign. Pettit said only he believed it is “the Lord’s direction and the best step to take at this time.”

Pettit said whatever good has happened in his time at BJU “is because of the blessings of God and the humble service of His devoted people.”

“I am thankful that the Board of Trustees has given me the privilege of serving BJU these last nine years. My hope is that the Lord will bless the Board of Trustees as they seek to follow His will in the future,” he said.

According to a statement from board of trustees chairman Dr. John Lewis, the board has accepted Pettit’s resignation.

“This afternoon, the BJU Board of Trustees regretfully accepted the resignation of Dr. Steve Pettit as president of Bob Jones University. The Chair and the full board voiced overwhelming support to him, but each one of us respects his decision to resign and are deeply thankful for his years of dedicated service to the mission of BJU and its faculty, staff, and students. We wish him God’s best in his future endeavors,” he said.