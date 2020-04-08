1  of  14
Closings and Delays
Ebenezer Baptist Church-West Union First Baptist Church of Campobello Forestville Baptist Church-Greenville Hardy Chapel Baptist Church - Spartanburg Lutheran Church of Our Saviour Sandy Springs Baptist Church Set Free Christian Fellowship Southern Eye Associates Spartanburg Regional Heart Wellness Program SpringWell Church - Taylors, SC The Greenville UU Fellowship Tucapau Baptist Church - Startex,SC White Hall Independent Methodist Church Zoar United Methodist Church

Bob Jones University to begin furloughing staff April 13

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Bob Jones University announced it will begin furloughing staff members on April 13 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The university said about 50 employees whose primary responsibilities have temporarily ended or changed due to the pandemic will be furloughed. It said additional furloughs could be implemented over the next few weeks.

“I’m thankful President Trump and the United States Congress are providing a safety net for employees across the nation whose jobs have been severely impacted due to COVID-19,” BJU President Steve Pettit said. “The extension of state unemployment benefits, coupled with a federal supplement, helps businesses and organizations like BJU continue to provide benefits for their employees while protecting their overall safety and economic security.”

The furloughed employees will be able to keep their current benefits, such as healthcare.

The university said it hopes the employees can return before the next academic school year in August.

“I am praying for each one of these furloughed staff members and trust we will be able to have them join us for the beginning of our 94th academic year. That is my hope and prayer,” Pettit said.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Livin Upstate Deals
Engagement and Wedding Announcements
Remarkable Women
Things To Do
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories