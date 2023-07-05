UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – The Union County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man and woman after finding a body that is believed to be of a missing 18-year-old from Laurens.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies began their investigation into the disappearance of 18-year-old Kierstyn Williamson, of Laurens on Sunday, July 2, after she was reported missing by family members to Laurens County authorities.

Deputies said she was last seen and heard from on June 30 at a home on Bethpage Lane in Monroe.

Officials said after 36 hours of an extensive search they found the body of a woman believed to be Williamson in North Carolina and are waiting for confirmation from the medical examiner.

Following the investigation, two suspects, 25-year-old Joshua Newton and 22-year-old Victoria Smith were later taken into custody.

Newton is charged with first-degree murder and obstruction of justice while Smith is charged with obstruction of justice and accessory after the fact.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has information regarding this incident, call 911 or (704) 283-3789.