Body found after house fire in Union

Local News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:
fire generic flames fire burn _1549333017639.jpg.jpg

UNION, SC (WSPA) – One person is dead after a fire at a home in Union, Friday afternoon.

According to Union Public Safety, they were called to the fire on Flynn Street around 3:10pm.

Once on scene, officers were told by people outside the home that there might be someone inside.

When officers were able to enter the home, a body was found inside.

Union Public Safety, along with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and the Union County Coroner’s Office are investigating the fire.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Black and Blue Kickoff Live
Pro Football Challenge
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories