Body found after house fire in Union

UNION, SC (WSPA) – One person is dead after a fire at a home in Union, Friday afternoon.

According to Union Public Safety, they were called to the fire on Flynn Street around 3:10pm.

Once on scene, officers were told by people outside the home that there might be someone inside.

When officers were able to enter the home, a body was found inside.

Union Public Safety, along with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and the Union County Coroner’s Office are investigating the fire.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.