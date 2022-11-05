CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A body was found on a shoulder of a rural road Friday morning in Cherokee County.

The Cherokee County Coroner’s Office said the body was discovered at about 11:45 a.m. in front of the 5700 block of Cannons Campground Road.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The coroner’s office identified the victim as 20-year-old Emily Lauren King, of Canton, Georgia.

King had been staying in Gaffney with a friend and would frequently walk in the area according to the coroner.

According to the coroner, an autopsy has been scheduled to determine King’s cause of death.