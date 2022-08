GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A body was found Wednesday afternoon near a Greenville County road.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said they were called to West Marion Road near Richards Avenue just before 4:30 p.m. for a report of a person down on the side of the road.

Deputies said they were no suspects at this time.

The sheriff’s office said they are continuing to investigate the death and anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 864-23-CRIME.