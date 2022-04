TRAVELERS REST, SC (WSPA) – A body was found in an abandoned home Monday evening in Travelers Rest.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said they were notified just after 5:00pm about the body at a home on Cooper Street.

The coroner said they are treating the death as suspicious at this time.

Travelers Rest Police said the body was discovered when the homeowner sent people to get items from the home.

