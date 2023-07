GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A body was found in an alley Thursday morning in Greenville County

According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, the body was found in the area of Smythe Avenue and Seyle Street around 11:15 a.m.

Deputies said a bystander found the body outside in an alleyway.

There’s no word yet on how the person died or their identity.

