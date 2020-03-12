Body found in Anderson Co. creek, coroner says

ANDERSON CO., SC (WSPA) – The Anderson County Coroner’s Office and Anderson County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after human remains were found in a creek near West Pelzer.

The sheriff’s office said deputies responded to Holiday Street after the skeletal remains were found by a person who was walking their dog.

According to the Anderson County Coroner’s office, there is nothing right now to suggest foul play.

The sheriff’s office said forensic investigators and detectives are responding to the scene.