CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A body was found floating in a barrel in a Cherokee County lake Thursday afternoon.

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were at Lake Thicketty as part of an investigation with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources along with Spartanburg County and Cherokee County emergency management offices.

Deputies found the barrel near the boat ramp off Trout View Road shortly before noon.

The coroner said deputies opened the barrel and found human remains.

The body was likely in the barrel for a number of days, according to Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler.

An autopsy will be performed to determine cause of death and to help identify the body.

The sheriff’s office said investigators are tracking down multiple leads and will release additional details as the case develops.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

(NOTE: The location in the story has been updated to Lake Thicketty to reflect a correction from the Cherokee County Coroner’s Office.)