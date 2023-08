BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A body was found Thursday afternoon in a wooded area in Buncombe County.

The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to McKinney Road just after noon where they found a person dead in the woods.

Deputies said an active criminal investigation is underway.

The sheriff’s office said they have not yet determined the identity of the victim.

There’s no word yet on any suspects.

