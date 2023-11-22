GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Officials with the Greenville County Coroner’s Office are investigating after a body was found in a creek Wednesday morning.

According to the coroner’s office, the body was found around 9 a.m. near the 100 block of Forest Street by construction workers remodeling a home.

Officials estimate that the victim had been there for less than 24 hours. An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.

The Greenville Police Department is also responding.

Information is limited at this time. Stay connected with 7NEWS for additional updates.