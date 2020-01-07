Body found in Dec. in Union Co. confirmed to be Jessica Ashmore

UNION CO., SC (WSPA) – Deputies say human remains found off of Jeffries Farm Road in Union Couty have been positively identified as missing woman Jessica Ashmore.

Skeletal remains were found on December 16 by tree planting crews in a wooded area.

According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office and the Coroner’s Office, SLED used DNA testing to confirm that the remains were 34-year-old Jessica Ashmore.

Ashmore was reported missing by family members in May.

Sheriff David Taylor said SLED was able to get a 99.7% match on the DNA for Ashmore.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation into her death is “criminally suspicious.”

“Throughout this investigation, we have been fortunate enough to reveal both circumstantial as well as physical evidence,” said Sheriff Taylor.

“The only thing this does for this case is put an identity on the remains. This case is still being actively investigated,” continued Taylor.

The case remains under investigation by the Union County Sheriff’s Office, the Union County Coroner’s Office, the South Law Enforcement Division, and FBI.