GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A body was found early Friday morning at a residence in Mauldin.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said they responded to a home on Shairpin Lane.

Upon arrival, investigators located one person deceased at the scene.

The coroner’s office has not released their identity but has ruled the death suspicious.

Investigators along with the Mauldin Police Department are at the scene at this time.

7NEWS will update this story as more information become available.