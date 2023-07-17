ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man’s body was pulled from Lake Hartwell Monday evening.

According to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies, EMS and Emergency Management were called to a private dock on Midlake Heights Drive in Anderson shortly after 8 p.m. Monday in reference to a possible drowning.

Crews found the body of an unidentified man in the lake near the dock. Detectives and the Anderson County Coroner’s Office are investigating the scene.

This is a developing story, we will update it with more information as it becomes available.