OCONEE CO., SC (WSPA) – Deputies are investigating after a partially decomposed body was found Monday afternoon in an Oconee County home.

According to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a home around 1:20pm on Hemlock Drive by a family member of a resident at the home.

The sheriff’s office said the family member found the body inside a room in the home.

Investigators have responded to the scene.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.