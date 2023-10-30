MADISON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Hunters in a remote part of Pisgah National Forest found human remains Sunday in Madison County.

According to the FBI, the body was found in a wooded area off Stackhouse Road near Marshall.

FBI agents and Madison County Sheriff’s Office deputies hiked to the remote area to investigate.

The FBI’s Evidence Response Team was able to recover the body, which will be sent to the FBI lab in Quantico, Virginia.

The identity of the victim and cause of death are not yet known.

The U.S. Forest Service, North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission, North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, and the Walnut Fire Department assisted in recovering the body, the FBI said.