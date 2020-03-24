Body found in shallow grave in Greenville Co., deputies investigating

Investigators along Marler Road after body found in Greenville Co., March 24, 2020.

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – Deputies are investigating after a body was found in a shallow grave in southern Greenville County, Tuesday afternoon.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said the body was found around 3:00pm in an open field near the Reedy River along Dunklin Bridge Road at Marler Road after deputies received information regarding the case.

The identity of the victim has not yet been determined.

Investigators are awaiting an autopsy by the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 864-23-CRIME.