PIEDMONT, S.C. (WSPA) – A death investigation is underway after a body was found in the woods behind a Piedmont residence, the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said on Saturday.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to the area of 101 Palamon Street in Piedmont around 6:39 p.m in reference to someone finding a body in the woods behind the residence.

Details are limited at this time. WSPA will keep you updated as more information becomes available.