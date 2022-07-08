PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A body was found Thursday night near the home of a missing Pickens County man.

The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to a report of a strange odor at the 3100 block of Pumpkintown Highway around 9:15 p.m. Deputies searched a large wooded site and discovered a body that appeared to be a man.

The body was found along a creek bed in the woods several hundred yards behind the short-term rental home of Francis Alward, deputies said.

We previously reported, that Francis Alward, 80, has dementia and was last seen at his home near Pumpkintown Highway. He was reported missing on June 29th.

Deputies said investigators cannot positively identify the body at this time due to advanced decomposition.

The Pickens County Coroner’s Office also responded to the scene and will provide more information when an identification is made.