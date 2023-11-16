CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A body found Tuesday in Cherokee County has been identified as that of a man who was reported missing in early October.

According to the Cherokee County Coroner’s Office, the remains were identified as 44-year-old Russell Lewis Ballew, Jr.

Ballew was reported missing on October 8.

“A family member said the last time they spoke with Mr. Ballew, who was considered homeless, was on the telephone October 3,” said Dennis Fowler, Cherokee County Coroner.

Ballew’s body was found by a homeowner along Holly Ridge Road who reported seeing something resembling human remains near a wooded area of his property.

The coroner estimated that Ballew had died sometime in early October but there were no signs of foul play.

The cause and manner of death are still pending toxicology results.