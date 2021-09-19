Boil order issued for parts of Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A boil order has been issued for parts of Spartanburg until further notice, Spartanburg Water System said on Sunday.

A boil order is in effect immediately for Spartanburg Water customers on the following streets:

· New Cut Rd. from Fairforest Rd. to Mitchell Rd.

· Mt. Zion Rd. from New Cut Rd. to Campground Rd. and Green Rd.

· Mitchell Rd. from Mt. Zion Rd. to Settle Rd.

· John Dodd Rd. from I-26 to Jordan Creek Farm Rd. and Russell Rd.

· Jordan Creek Rd. from John Dodd Rd. to Gibbs Rd.

· Campground Rd. from New Cut Rd. to Mt. Zion Rd.

A release from Spartanburg Water emphasized a contamination has been confirmed, but are using precautionary measures until test results are received.

While the advisory is in effect until further notice, it is anticipated to remain for between 24 and 48 hours.