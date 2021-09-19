Boil order issued for parts of Spartanburg

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Water faucet boil water advisory generic_133264

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A boil order has been issued for parts of Spartanburg until further notice, Spartanburg Water System said on Sunday.

A boil order is in effect immediately for Spartanburg Water customers on the following streets:

· New Cut Rd. from Fairforest Rd. to Mitchell Rd.

· Mt. Zion Rd. from New Cut Rd. to Campground Rd. and Green Rd.

· Mitchell Rd. from Mt. Zion Rd. to Settle Rd.

· John Dodd Rd. from I-26 to Jordan Creek Farm Rd. and Russell Rd.

· Jordan Creek Rd. from John Dodd Rd. to Gibbs Rd.

· Campground Rd. from New Cut Rd. to Mt. Zion Rd.

A release from Spartanburg Water emphasized a contamination has been confirmed, but are using precautionary measures until test results are received.

While the advisory is in effect until further notice, it is anticipated to remain for between 24 and 48 hours.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Red Zone video and scores
Mascot Challenge
High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
First Responder Friday
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store