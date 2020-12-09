Boil water advisory in place for some Spartanburg Water customers

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Spartanburg Water Systems issued a boil water advisory following a water main break on Tuesday.

SWS said customers who live in or near the following areas will need to boil their water for at least one minute before consuming:

Hilltop Community

Una Service Area

Parts of Arcadia

Howard Street

Powell Mill Road

Hayne Street

New Cut Road

Broadcast Drive

Asheville Highway

Jeff Davis Drive

Florida Avenue

California Avenue

Any ice that was made from water that has not been boiled should not be used.

For more information about the water advisory, call SWS at (864) 582-6375.