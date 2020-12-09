Boil water advisory in place for some Spartanburg Water customers

Water faucet boil water advisory generic_133264

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Spartanburg Water Systems issued a boil water advisory following a water main break on Tuesday.

SWS said customers who live in or near the following areas will need to boil their water for at least one minute before consuming:

  • Hilltop Community
  • Una Service Area
  • Parts of Arcadia
  • Howard Street
  • Powell Mill Road
  • Hayne Street
  • New Cut Road
  • Broadcast Drive
  • Asheville Highway
  • Jeff Davis Drive
  • Florida Avenue
  • California Avenue

Any ice that was made from water that has not been boiled should not be used.

For more information about the water advisory, call SWS at (864) 582-6375.

