Boil water advisory in place for some Spartanburg Water customers

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Spartanburg Water Systems issued a boil water advisory following a water main break on Tuesday.
SWS said customers who live in or near the following areas will need to boil their water for at least one minute before consuming:
- Hilltop Community
- Una Service Area
- Parts of Arcadia
- Howard Street
- Powell Mill Road
- Hayne Street
- New Cut Road
- Broadcast Drive
- Asheville Highway
- Jeff Davis Drive
- Florida Avenue
- California Avenue
Any ice that was made from water that has not been boiled should not be used.
For more information about the water advisory, call SWS at (864) 582-6375.