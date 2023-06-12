ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – People living in the city of Anderson are advised to boil water before drinking or cooking with it on Tuesday.

The City of Anderson and Electric City Utilities said it will issue a boil water advisory starting at 8 a.m. Tuesday, June 13, while crews work to repair a water hydrant and loss of pressure in the area of Milgate Road between Concord Avenue and Lindale Road. People living in along Drayton Circle and Brewton Court are also advised to boil water until work is complete.

While the advisory is in effect, residents in the affected areas should boil water for at least one minute prior to drinking, cooking or using it to make ice.

The city will have to test water in the area for contamination before lifting the advisory.