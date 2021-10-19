Boil water advisory issued for customers in City of Anderson, Starr Iva Water District

ANDERSON, SC (WSPA) – The City of Anderson said Tuesday evening that all customers should boil their water due to potential contamination.

The city said 150,000 gallons of water was inadvertently released into their system from a tank which had been recently cleaned. The water was released before the city received test results from water samples to determine if the water was acceptable.

Officials said they expect test results on Wednesday which would clear them to put the tank back online.

Until then, as a precaution, officials said customers should boil their water vigorously before consuming.

The boil water advisory also includes customers in the Starr Iva Water District because the two water systems are connected.

For updates on the advisory, customers can call the Electric City Utilities Water Operations Department at 864-231-5230.

