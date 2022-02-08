Boil water advisory issued for Liberty, Chesnee, Fingerville Water District

UPSTATE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Liberty, Chesnee, Fingerville Water District (LCFWD) has issued a boil water advisory.

LCFWD said customers are advised to vigorously boil their water for at least one full minute prior to drinking or cooking and any ice made from that water that has not been boiled should not be used for drinking or cooking purposes.

According to officials, two water main breaks occurred around 10:30 p.m. on Monday night. The breaks happened on Highway 11 West and the Buck Creek Road areas. The breaks in service may have caused some low pressure and water loss service to some of our customers depending on the locations.

There has been no confirmed contamination of the water, LCFWD said. However, because of this break in the transmission water main, the potential for contamination existed.

Officials said LCF Water District employees are on-site and working to get the water restored and should have the water back in service by 1 p.m. Tuesday. Should anyone have any questions concerning this notice, please call LCF Water at (864) 461-2231 or Johnny Jackson at (864) 978-9837.

Below is information from LCFWD: