MARRIETTA, S.C. (WSPA) – A boil water advisory has been issued Tuesday evening for customers of Marietta Water and Sewer District.

Officials said a water line broke during the installation of guard rails along Highway 276. This affects everyone living above the Marietta Water District’s office located at 3213 Greer Highway.

Customers with questions about boiling water are asked to call the office.

This notice is in effect until further notice.