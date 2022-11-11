SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A boil water advisory was issued after a waterline break Friday afternoon in Spartanburg.

Spartanburg Water officials said a waterline broke on John B White Boulevard between Camelot Drive and East Blackstock Road.

This impacts 26 customers, primarily commercial. If you are in the area, you are asked to boil their water for at least one full minute.

Traffic is also being directed around the waterline break.

If any have any questions, you can call Spartanburg Water Customer Service Department at (864) 582-6375.