CLINTON, S.C (WSPA) – The City of Clinton has issued a boil water advisory for residents who get water directly from the city.

City residents are advised to boil water for one full minute prior to drinking or cooking with it, and any ice made from water that has not been boiled shouldn’t be used in drinks.

The advisory is in effect for people living on Highway 308 from Madden Road to Elizabeth Street, Elvis Pressley Drive, Buddy Hunt Circle, Helen Street and Ike Ray’s Trailer Park.

The city is repairing a water main and until work is complete, some could see service interruptions and water will need to be boiled before it can be used for cooking or drinking purposes.

Anyone with questions can call the City of Clinton Water Plant at (864) 833-7526.