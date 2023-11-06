WARE SHOALS, S.C. (WSPA) – The Town of Ware Shoals has issued a boil water advisory while crews work to repair a water main break.

The town said the advisory is in effect for the Green Acres and Pinehills subdivisions, Joe Oulla Road, and Smith Street extension. While a boil water advisory is in effect, residents in the affected areas should boil water for at least one minute before using it for cooking, drinking or making ice.

The town does not know how long it will take to repair the broken water main, but the advisory is in effect for 48 hours.