Boil water advisory issued for Williamston, Big Creek Water District

ANDERSON CO., SC (WSPA) – A boil water advisory has been issued for the town of Williamston and the Big Creek Water District, Wednesday.

According to the Anderson Regional Joint Water System, crews are making repairs to the east side of the Transmission Main System.

Residents of Williamston and the Big Creek Water District should boil their water for at least one minute prior to drinking until the advisory is repealed.

If you have any questions about the boil water advisory, you can contact the Joint Water System at 864-226-9676 or visit www.arjwater.com.