CLEMSON (WSPA) – The City of Clemson has issued a boil water advisory for people living in the 102 – 200 & 103 – 111 Kelly Road, Fort Hill Commons, Tillman Place and College Heights Boulevard areas.

People living in those areas are advised to vigourously boil water for at least one minute before drinking or cooking it until the advisory is lifted. Also, any ice made from water in those homes should be boiled before being frozen.

This advisory is being issued due to a water line tie-in on Kelly Road. The tie-in was supposed to be for a limited area on Kelly Road, but there was a problem with a valve and more area had to be shut off than was anticipated.



If you should have any questions concerning this advisory, you may call the City of Clemson Utilities Department at 864-653-2046 or the Police Department at 864-624-2000 after normal business hours. You may refer to the City of Clemson’s web page at www.cityofclemson.org for any updated information.



The City of Clemson will collect water samples in this area. Water sample testing results should be completed around 3:30 P.M. Friday, September 22, 2023 and posted to the City of Clemson website.